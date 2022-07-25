Fusion (FSN) Price Down 6.8% Over Last 7 Days

Fusion (FSN) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 25th. Over the last seven days, Fusion has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Fusion coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00001039 BTC on major exchanges. Fusion has a market cap of $16.62 million and $518,769.00 worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,079.87 or 0.99686131 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 70,354,039 coins and its circulating supply is 72,211,263 coins. The official website for Fusion is fusion.org. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

