FUZE Token One Day Trading Volume Tops $27,658.00 (FUZE)

FUZE Token (FUZE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. FUZE Token has a total market capitalization of $9,271.96 and $27,658.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FUZE Token has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One FUZE Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $12.31 or 0.00056322 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004576 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001581 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002211 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00017625 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001896 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00032222 BTC.
About FUZE Token
FUZE Token’s total supply is 753 coins. FUZE Token’s official website is fuzetoken.net. The Reddit community for FUZE Token is https://reddit.com/r/FUZE_Token. FUZE Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenFuze and its Facebook page is accessible here. FUZE Token’s official message board is medium.com/@fuzetoken.
Buying and Selling FUZE Token
