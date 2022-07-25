GAMEE (GMEE) Reaches Market Cap of $3.13 Million

GAMEE (GMEE) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 25th. GAMEE has a market capitalization of $3.13 million and $377,493.00 worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GAMEE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0141 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GAMEE has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004609 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00017680 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00031965 BTC.

GAMEE Profile

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 222,062,444 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp.

GAMEE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAMEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

