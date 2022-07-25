GAMEE (GMEE) Reaches Market Cap of $3.13 Million

GAMEE (GMEE) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 25th. GAMEE has a market capitalization of $3.13 million and $377,493.00 worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GAMEE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0141 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GAMEE has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004609 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001581 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002083 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00017680 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001906 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00031965 BTC.
GAMEE Profile
GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 222,062,444 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp.
GAMEE Coin Trading
