Gameswap Price Tops $0.30 (GSWAP)

Gameswap (GSWAP) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 25th. During the last week, Gameswap has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Gameswap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001360 BTC on major exchanges. Gameswap has a market cap of $3.35 million and $2,436.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gameswap Profile

GSWAP is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official website is www.gameswap.org. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gameswap

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

