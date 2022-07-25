Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000. ARK Innovation ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 220.5% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $46.25 on Monday. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $126.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.59.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.