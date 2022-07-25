GateToken (GT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.34 Million

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One GateToken coin can currently be bought for about $4.10 or 0.00018487 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GateToken has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. GateToken has a market capitalization of $321.24 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,167.93 or 0.99967009 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004504 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00006564 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004507 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003827 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

GateToken Coin Profile

GT is a coin. It was first traded on May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,362,421 coins. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain.

GateToken Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

