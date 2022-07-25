Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Acquires 59,740 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 1,058.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 59,740 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $4,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KRE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 212.4% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 83.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:KRE traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,181,435. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.09 and a fifty-two week high of $78.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.32 and its 200-day moving average is $66.64.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

