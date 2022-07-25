Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Buys 2,160 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,150.1% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 28,660 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,461,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $547,642,000 after purchasing an additional 61,738 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,359,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 148,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,979,000 after acquiring an additional 13,988 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $180.08. The company had a trading volume of 510,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,590,082. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.78 and a 12-month high of $244.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $176.38 and its 200 day moving average is $191.22.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.