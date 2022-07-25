Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,075 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,671 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,772.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,215 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NIKE Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. KeyCorp started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.63.

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.30. 42,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,284,636. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.53 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. NIKE’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading

