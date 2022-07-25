Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $11.58 Million Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 110.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,475 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for 0.8% of Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned about 0.27% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $11,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,187. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.21 and a fifty-two week high of $54.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.88.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%.

