Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $4.76 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,434 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.7% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 10.8% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6.4% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,640,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $162.02. 28,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,066,597. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.07. The company has a market cap of $149.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.90.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

