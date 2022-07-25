Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $9.29 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,156 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned about 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $9,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 238.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,161,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636,194 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 26,792,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,926,000 after buying an additional 1,885,257 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,430,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,871,000 after buying an additional 478,441 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,870,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,380,000 after purchasing an additional 344,859 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,163,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,463,000 after purchasing an additional 281,812 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.29. The stock had a trading volume of 9,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,198. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $60.51 and a 12 month high of $74.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.38.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

