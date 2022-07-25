Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Invests $6.34 Million in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 94,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,339,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.74% of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,539,000. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 71,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after buying an additional 8,005 shares in the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

IMCB traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,186. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.24. iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF has a 1 year low of $54.18 and a 1 year high of $73.03.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.