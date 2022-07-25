Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Purchases 6,169 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,962 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 648.4% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 20,107 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $4,067,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 266.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.18.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE UNP traded up $0.66 on Monday, hitting $214.06. 5,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,342,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $214.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 48.46%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

