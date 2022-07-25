Glenville Bank Holding Company, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.50 (OTCMKTS:GLNV)

Glenville Bank Holding Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLNV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, August 1st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th.
Glenville Bank Stock Performance
GLNV stock opened at $90.00 on Monday. Glenville Bank has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $91.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.01.
About Glenville Bank
