GLG Life Tech (TSE:GLG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.08

GLG Life Tech Co. (TSE:GLG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 9072 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.07 million and a P/E ratio of -0.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.10.

GLG Life Tech (TSE:GLG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.74 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GLG Life Tech Co. will post -0.3388235 EPS for the current year.

GLG Life Tech Corporation engages in the research, development, growing, refining, and production of natural sweeteners extracted from the stevia plant and monk fruit worldwide. The company also offers P-Pro Plus, a pea protein product; and natural ingredients. It serves the food and beverage industry.

