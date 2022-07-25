Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Bought by C WorldWide Group Holding A S

C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Global Payments by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Global Payments by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Global Payments Stock Performance

GPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.79.

NYSE GPN opened at $118.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.62. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.52 and a 52-week high of $195.38.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.65%.

Global Payments Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.