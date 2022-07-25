Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Cut to $152.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $176.00 to $152.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.04% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.79.
Global Payments Stock Performance
Shares of GPN stock opened at $118.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $105.52 and a 52 week high of $195.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.62.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Global Payments news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Global Payments
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Global Payments Company Profile
Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Payments (GPN)
- How to Find and Determine Which Stocks Are Worth Holding Through a Bear Market
- Trip Advisor Stock Might Be Ready for a Ride
- Snowflake Stock May Have Stopped Falling
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.