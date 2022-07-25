Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Cut to $152.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $176.00 to $152.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.79.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $118.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $105.52 and a 52 week high of $195.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.62.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Global Payments will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Payments news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

