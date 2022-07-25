GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Shares Bought by TFC Financial Management

TFC Financial Management lifted its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) by 133.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.13.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES stock opened at $48.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.38. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $79.49.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

