Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Gap Down to $194.55

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $194.55, but opened at $188.40. Globant shares last traded at $185.52, with a volume of 2,276 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GLOB shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Globant from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Globant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Globant to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.38.

Globant Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 74.26 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globant

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $401.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.41 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business’s revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,568,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 88.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

