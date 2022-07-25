Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.96 and last traded at $15.91. Approximately 5,140 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,123,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOGO has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Gogo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gogo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Gogo Trading Up 7.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.78.

Insider Activity at Gogo

Gogo ( NASDAQ:GOGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Gogo had a net margin of 51.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $92.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Gogo Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jessica Betjemann sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $158,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,709.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Gogo news, EVP Marguerite M. Elias sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $563,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,522.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jessica Betjemann sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $158,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,528 shares in the company, valued at $505,709.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Gogo by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

Featured Articles

