Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.75 price target on shares of Gold Resource in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Gold Resource Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of GORO opened at $1.56 on Thursday. Gold Resource has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.62.

Gold Resource Dividend Announcement

Gold Resource ( NYSEAMERICAN:GORO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gold Resource had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $45.42 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gold Resource will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Gold Resource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GORO. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Gold Resource by 197.3% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 38,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 25,329 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Gold Resource by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,615,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 83,459 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Gold Resource during the first quarter worth $144,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Gold Resource by 43.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 297,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 89,325 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Gold Resource by 56.5% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 238,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 86,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

Further Reading

