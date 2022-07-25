Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) & China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Critical Review

China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) and Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

China Natural Resources has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gold Resource has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares China Natural Resources and Gold Resource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Natural Resources N/A N/A N/A Gold Resource 6.64% 8.82% 5.74%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Natural Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Gold Resource 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for China Natural Resources and Gold Resource, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Gold Resource has a consensus target price of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 170.70%. Given Gold Resource’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gold Resource is more favorable than China Natural Resources.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China Natural Resources and Gold Resource’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Natural Resources $2.95 million 5.40 -$7.58 million N/A N/A Gold Resource $125.20 million 1.11 $8.03 million $0.12 13.08

Gold Resource has higher revenue and earnings than China Natural Resources.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.8% of China Natural Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.6% of Gold Resource shares are held by institutional investors. 23.2% of China Natural Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Gold Resource shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Gold Resource beats China Natural Resources on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Natural Resources

China Natural Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. It explores for lead, silver, and other nonferrous metals. The company holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 7.81 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia. It also offers equipment for rural wastewater treatment; and engineering, procurement, and construction services related to wastewater treatment. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Sheung Wan, Hong Kong. China Natural Resources, Inc. is a subsidiary of Feishang Group Limited.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

