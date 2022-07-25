Graviocoin (GIO) 1-Day Volume Hits $297.00

Graviocoin (GIO) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. In the last week, Graviocoin has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $297.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graviocoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0165 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000293 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00023186 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.23 or 0.00255206 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000893 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000913 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin (GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Graviocoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

