Graviton Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.95 Million (GTON)

Graviton (GTON) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 25th. One Graviton coin can currently be purchased for about $1.91 or 0.00004521 BTC on exchanges. Graviton has a total market cap of $6.95 million and approximately $10,944.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Graviton has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004560 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001578 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00017812 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001888 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00032234 BTC.
Graviton Profile
Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton.
Buying and Selling Graviton
Receive News & Updates for Graviton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.