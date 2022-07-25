Graviton Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.95 Million (GTON)

Graviton (GTON) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 25th. One Graviton coin can currently be purchased for about $1.91 or 0.00004521 BTC on exchanges. Graviton has a total market cap of $6.95 million and approximately $10,944.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Graviton has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004560 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00017812 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00032234 BTC.

Graviton Profile

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton.

Buying and Selling Graviton

