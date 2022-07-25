Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR – Get Rating) (NYSE:GPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday. They currently have a C$1.75 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 48.31% from the stock’s previous close.

TSE:GPR traded down C$0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$1.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,723. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.62. Great Panther Mining has a 1 year low of C$1.14 and a 1 year high of C$8.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$55.60 million and a PE ratio of -6.70.

Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR – Get Rating) (NYSE:GPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$42.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$39.99 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Great Panther Mining will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.

