Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Jul 25th, 2022

Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPRGet Rating) (NYSE:GPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday. They currently have a C$1.75 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 48.31% from the stock’s previous close.

TSE:GPR traded down C$0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$1.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,723. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.62. Great Panther Mining has a 1 year low of C$1.14 and a 1 year high of C$8.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$55.60 million and a PE ratio of -6.70.

Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPRGet Rating) (NYSE:GPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$42.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$39.99 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Great Panther Mining will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.

