Greenhaven Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 7,176,300 WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,176,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,501,000. WestRock makes up 8.9% of Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Greenhaven Associates Inc. owned 2.73% of WestRock at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in WestRock by 634.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in WestRock by 56.1% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

WestRock Stock Performance

Shares of WRK stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.53. 7,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,372,026. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.22 and its 200 day moving average is $45.71. WestRock has a 1 year low of $38.28 and a 1 year high of $54.78.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.32%. WestRock’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that WestRock will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

WestRock announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 5th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WRK. TheStreet cut shares of WestRock from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of WestRock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of WestRock from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

WestRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.