Greenhaven Associates Inc. Makes New $25.84 Million Investment in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 184,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,836,000. Stanley Black & Decker accounts for 0.7% of Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Greenhaven Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Stanley Black & Decker as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 25,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.5% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 22.9% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 10,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

SWK traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $115.57. 5,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,946,078. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.43 and a 1 year high of $206.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.98.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.42. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWK shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $139.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $143.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.25.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

