Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Grifols from €20.15 ($20.35) to €20.30 ($20.51) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Grifols in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Grifols in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.65.

Grifols Trading Up 0.6 %

GRFS stock opened at $10.56 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.64. Grifols has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Grifols

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRFS. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Grifols by 15.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,172,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $200,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265,005 shares in the last quarter. Flat Footed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grifols in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,983,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 17.7% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,089,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,065 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P bought a new stake in shares of Grifols in the first quarter valued at about $10,531,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 21.9% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 4,857,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,737,000 after purchasing an additional 871,999 shares in the last quarter. 14.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

See Also

