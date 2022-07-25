Gulden (NLG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.00

Gulden (NLG) traded down 14.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. In the last seven days, Gulden has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. One Gulden coin can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gulden has a total market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $3.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000297 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00023323 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.19 or 0.00257580 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000931 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000922 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 563,635,131 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gulden is gulden.com. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Gulden Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

