GYEN Hits One Day Volume of $66,389.00 (GYEN)

GYEN (GYEN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. GYEN has a total market cap of $19.82 million and $66,389.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GYEN has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. One GYEN coin can now be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004572 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001579 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00017340 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001891 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00032182 BTC.
GYEN Coin Profile
GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 coins and its circulating supply is 2,733,961,999 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust.
Buying and Selling GYEN
Receive News & Updates for GYEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GYEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.