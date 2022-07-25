Haleon (NYSE:HLN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Research analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Haleon in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Haleon in a research note on Monday. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Haleon in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Haleon alerts:

Haleon Price Performance

Haleon stock opened at $7.41 on Monday. Haleon has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $8.50.

About Haleon

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.