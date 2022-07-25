Harvest Finance (FARM) Trading 5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $31.25 million and $16.55 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. One Harvest Finance coin can now be purchased for about $46.00 or 0.00209278 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TDEX Token (TT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00007998 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00008812 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000154 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000303 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Harvest Finance (CRYPTO:FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 698,294 coins and its circulating supply is 679,456 coins. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

