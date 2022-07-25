Haven Protocol (XHV) Price Reaches $0.47 on Exchanges

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 25th. In the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $13.31 million and approximately $133,502.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00002141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,872.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,516.00 or 0.06930997 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000296 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00023292 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.26 or 0.00257203 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00112059 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.36 or 0.00678291 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $123.85 or 0.00566227 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00005725 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 28,414,738 coins. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol.

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

