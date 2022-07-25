Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Shares Acquired by Martin & Co. Inc. TN

Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN owned about 0.28% of Hawkins worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hawkins by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 10,759 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Hawkins during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,190,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Hawkins during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Hawkins by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 66,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Hawkins during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

NASDAQ:HWKN opened at $35.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.22 million, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.88. Hawkins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $48.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $222.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.90 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 17.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.95%.

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

