HC Wainwright Trims ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Target Price to $4.00

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 84.33% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

ADMA opened at $2.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $425.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average of $1.83. ADMA Biologics has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 7.60.

Institutional Trading of ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 83.27% and a negative return on equity of 59.36%. The business had revenue of $29.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 365,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 787.1% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 104,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 92,773 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.