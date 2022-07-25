HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at Credit Suisse Group

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HCA. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $273.00 to $271.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $208.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $277.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.09.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $202.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.83. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $164.47 and a twelve month high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HCA Healthcare news, Director Andrea B. Smith acquired 1,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $213.63 per share, for a total transaction of $247,810.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,317.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael R. Mcalevey bought 1,110 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $218.56 per share, with a total value of $242,601.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea B. Smith bought 1,160 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $213.63 per share, for a total transaction of $247,810.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,317.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 91,370 shares of company stock worth $19,373,375 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,113,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,225,000 after acquiring an additional 181,855 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,302,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,237,000 after buying an additional 925,010 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,315,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,587,676,000 after buying an additional 562,876 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.2% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,746,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,853,000 after buying an additional 298,323 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,191,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,530,000 after purchasing an additional 236,488 shares during the period. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

