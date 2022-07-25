HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Bought by Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,480 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,024 shares during the period. HDFC Bank comprises about 0.7% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1,108.6% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,387,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,732,000 after acquiring an additional 6,776,659 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,729,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,948,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670,315 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 399.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,811,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,921 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in HDFC Bank by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,050,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

Shares of HDB stock opened at $58.61 on Monday. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $50.61 and a twelve month high of $79.39. The company has a market capitalization of $107.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.21.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.5805 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is presently 18.37%.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.