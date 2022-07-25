Head-To-Head Analysis: Magna International (NYSE:MGA) versus XOS (NASDAQ:XOS)

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) and Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

XOS has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magna International has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares XOS and Magna International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XOS $5.05 million 55.73 $23.40 million N/A N/A Magna International $36.24 billion 0.49 $1.51 billion $4.20 14.54

Profitability

Magna International has higher revenue and earnings than XOS.

This table compares XOS and Magna International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOS N/A -2.56% -1.18% Magna International 3.54% 11.21% 4.73%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.1% of XOS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of Magna International shares are held by institutional investors. 54.6% of XOS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for XOS and Magna International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XOS 1 1 4 0 2.50 Magna International 2 3 6 0 2.36

XOS presently has a consensus target price of $8.29, suggesting a potential upside of 382.07%. Magna International has a consensus target price of $76.55, suggesting a potential upside of 25.38%. Given XOS’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe XOS is more favorable than Magna International.

Summary

Magna International beats XOS on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XOS

Xos, Inc., a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc. designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body and chassis, exterior, and roof systems, as well as battery enclosures and engineering and testing services, including fascia and trims, front end modules, front integration panels, liftgate modules, active aerodynamics, engineered glass, running boards, truck bed access products, and side doors. The Power & Vision segment offers hybrid and electric drive systems, motors, inverters, onboard chargers, and e-clutch; dedicated hybrid, dual and hybrid dual, and manual transmissions; AWD/4WD products and rear drive modules; transmission, engine, driveline components, engine drive plates, and accessories; engineering services; advanced driver assistance systems and sensors, and electronic control units; interior and exterior mirrors, camera and driver monitoring systems and electronics, actuators, door handles, and overhead consoles; forward, rear, and auxiliary lighting products; latching, door modules, window, power closure, and hinges and wire forming systems; and modular and textile folding roofs, and hard and soft tops. The Seating Systems segment provides seat structures, mechanism and hardware solutions, and foam and trim products. The Complete Vehicles segment offers vehicle engineering and manufacturing services. The company also designs, engineers, and manufactures tooling products. Magna International Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Aurora, Canada.

