Head-To-Head Review: Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) versus Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) and Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Activision Blizzard has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cadence Design Systems has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.1% of Activision Blizzard shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.1% of Cadence Design Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Activision Blizzard shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Cadence Design Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Activision Blizzard 29.82% 12.70% 8.93% Cadence Design Systems 23.59% 31.01% 19.29%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Activision Blizzard and Cadence Design Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Activision Blizzard and Cadence Design Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Activision Blizzard $8.80 billion 7.01 $2.70 billion $3.16 24.99 Cadence Design Systems $2.99 billion 15.40 $695.96 million $2.67 62.51

Activision Blizzard has higher revenue and earnings than Cadence Design Systems. Activision Blizzard is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cadence Design Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Activision Blizzard and Cadence Design Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Activision Blizzard 0 17 9 0 2.35 Cadence Design Systems 0 4 6 0 2.60

Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus price target of $95.17, indicating a potential upside of 20.51%. Cadence Design Systems has a consensus price target of $188.10, indicating a potential upside of 12.71%. Given Activision Blizzard’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Activision Blizzard is more favorable than Cadence Design Systems.

Summary

Cadence Design Systems beats Activision Blizzard on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products. The company also maintains a proprietary online gaming service, Battle.net that facilitates digital distribution of content, online social connectivity, and the creation of user-generated content. In addition, it operates esports leagues and offer digital advertising content; and provides warehousing, logistics, and sales distribution services to third-party publishers of interactive entertainment software, as well as manufacturers of interactive entertainment hardware products. The company's key product franchises include Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, Diablo, Hearthstone, Overwatch, Overwatch League, and Candy Crush. It serves retailers and distributors, including mass-market retailers, consumer electronics stores, discount warehouses, and game specialty stores through third-party distribution and licensing arrangements. The company is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification. The company also provides digital IC design and sign off products, including Genus logic synthesis and Joules RTL power solutions, as well as Modus software solution to reduce systems-on-chip design-for-test time; physical implementation tools, such as place and route, optimization, and multiple patterning preparation; and signoff products to signoff the design as ready for silicon manufacturing. In addition, it offers custom IC design and simulation products to create schematic and physical representations of circuits down to the transistor level for analog, mixed-signal, custom digital, memory, and radio frequency designs; and system design and analysis products to develop printed circuit boards and IC packages, as well as to analyze electromagnetic, electro-thermal, and other multi-physics effects. Further, the company provides intellectual property (IP) products comprising pre-verified and customizable functional blocks to integrate into customer's ICs; and verification IP and memory models to emulate and model the expected behavior and interaction of standard industry system interface protocols. Additionally, it offers services related to methodology, education, and hosted design solutions, as well as technical support and maintenance services. The company serves 5G communications, aerospace and defense, automotive, industrial and healthcare, mobile, consumer, and hyperscale computing markets. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

