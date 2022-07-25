Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.72 EPS

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.72, Briefing.com reports. Heartland Express had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Heartland Express Stock Performance

NASDAQ HTLD traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.71. 6,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,319. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.49. Heartland Express has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $17.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.06 and a 200-day moving average of $14.27.

Heartland Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heartland Express

HTLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in Heartland Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,994,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Heartland Express by 118.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 258,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after buying an additional 140,081 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,601,000 after acquiring an additional 131,978 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 30.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 490,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,904,000 after acquiring an additional 115,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,802,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,436,000 after acquiring an additional 83,806 shares in the last quarter. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

