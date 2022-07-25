Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.72 EPS

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLDGet Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.72, Briefing.com reports. Heartland Express had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Heartland Express Stock Performance

NASDAQ HTLD traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.71. 6,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,319. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.49. Heartland Express has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $17.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.06 and a 200-day moving average of $14.27.

Heartland Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HTLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heartland Express

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in Heartland Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,994,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Heartland Express by 118.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 258,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after buying an additional 140,081 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,601,000 after acquiring an additional 131,978 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 30.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 490,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,904,000 after acquiring an additional 115,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,802,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,436,000 after acquiring an additional 83,806 shares in the last quarter. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Earnings History for Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD)

