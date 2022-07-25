Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $377.52 Million

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 24th. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $5.28 billion and $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera Hashgraph alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00101966 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00032539 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000563 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00018636 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001482 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.44 or 0.00238809 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00040780 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph.

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.