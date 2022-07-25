HEX Market Capitalization Achieves $7.22 Billion (HEX)

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. During the last week, HEX has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. One HEX coin can now be bought for $0.0416 or 0.00000191 BTC on major exchanges. HEX has a total market cap of $7.22 billion and approximately $5.57 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Quant (QNT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.87 or 0.00425739 BTC.
- Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000175 BTC.
- MXC (MXC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000338 BTC.
- PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000781 BTC.
- DXdao (DXD) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.18 or 0.02068246 BTC.
- Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001987 BTC.
- Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.
- Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.
- TouchCon (TOC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000202 BTC.
- Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004986 BTC.
HEX Profile
HEX (CRYPTO:HEX) is a coin. It was first traded on December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 coins and its circulating supply is 173,411,074,413 coins. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HEX is hex.win. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/HEXcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling HEX
