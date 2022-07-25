HGK Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SLM were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLM in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in SLM during the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Get SLM alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on SLM. StockNews.com began coverage on SLM in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on SLM from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays cut their price target on SLM from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on SLM from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens downgraded SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

SLM Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $16.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.26. SLM Co. has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $375.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.59 million. SLM had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 31.67%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.