HGK Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,011 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 483,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,159,000 after buying an additional 12,223 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,415,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,846,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMN. StockNews.com lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.60.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Down 10.8 %

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $110.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.56. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.75 and a 52-week high of $129.12.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 44.09% and a net margin of 8.67%. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 15th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total transaction of $136,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,537.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AMN Healthcare Services

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Further Reading

