HGK Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 78.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,427 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Columbia Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 5,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 17.5% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.8% in the first quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 33,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on STAG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

STAG Industrial stock opened at $31.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.99. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.43 and a fifty-two week high of $48.27.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $159.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. STAG Industrial’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 112.31%.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

