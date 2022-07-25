HGK Asset Management Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

HGK Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.69 per share, with a total value of $548,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,677.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $109.69 per share, with a total value of $548,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,677.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone acquired 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,839,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,356,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and sold 143,431 shares valued at $5,714,050. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Blackstone Trading Down 1.5 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BX shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.82.

BX stock opened at $96.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.49. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $86.97 and a one year high of $149.78. The stock has a market cap of $67.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 96.35%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

