HGK Asset Management Inc. Has $4.63 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $558,176,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 396.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,231,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,996,000 after buying an additional 3,380,171 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,620,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,508,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,145,000 after buying an additional 1,246,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 15,069.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 828,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,239,000 after buying an additional 823,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $83.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $49.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

