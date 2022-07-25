HGK Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,804 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands comprises 1.8% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STZ. Barclays lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.00.

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $961,898.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,692. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $961,898.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,692. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $346,683,875.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 550,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,597,461.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,614,918 shares of company stock worth $392,160,616 in the last ninety days. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STZ opened at $242.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $240.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.23. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.35 and a 12-month high of $261.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

