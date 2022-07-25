HGK Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,246 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises 1.6% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $27,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $61.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.45 and a 200 day moving average of $62.22. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The firm has a market cap of $266.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.95%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays set a $74.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.06.

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at $7,849,910.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

